Coforge share price tanks 9% despite 21% YoY jump in Q1 profit. Do you own?

Coforge share price fell as much as 8.76 per cent to ₹1,687.70 apiece in Thursday's trading session after the company reported first quarter earnings for the financial year 2025-26 on Wednesday.

Coforge shares opened at ₹1,829.90 in early morning session on Thursday, as compared to previous close of ₹1,849.70 on Wednesday. The midcap IT stock has remained volatile in short-term. The stock has descended over 8 per cent in six months, however, has gained nearly 34.27 per cent in last one year.

Coforge Q1 results 2025 highlights The IT company posted a profit after tax of ₹317 crore for the June quarter, marking a 21.5 per cent increase quarter-on-quarter and a 138.4 per cent rise compared to the same period last year. Quarterly revenue reached ₹3,689 crore, reflecting a 56.5 per cent year-on-year growth.

Sequentially, revenue grew by 8.2 per cent in rupee terms, 9.6 per cent in dollar terms, and 8 per cent in constant currency terms. The EBITDA margin for the quarter improved to 17.5 per cent, up by 61 basis points from the previous quarter.

Coforge bagged fresh deals totaling $507 million in the quarter, a notable drop from the $2.1 billion recorded in the prior quarter, which had included the large Sabre deal. However, the executable order book for the upcoming 12 months has grown to $1.54 billion, marking a 3 per cent sequential rise and a strong 44 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

Coforge's board of directors, in their meeting on July 23, announced an interim dividend of ₹4 per share for the financial year 2025–26. The company has set July 31 as the record date to determine the eligible shareholders entitled to receive this dividend.