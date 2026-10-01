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Cognizant, IBM and Salesforce gain up to 13% after Accenture’s upbeat Q4 results lift sentiment

Shares of Cognizant, Salesforce and IBM climbed following Accenture's upbeat fiscal quarter, with Cognizant up 12.70%. Accenture reported $18.7 billion in revenue, exceeding forecasts, and announced a revenue growth outlook of 3% to 6% for fiscal 2027, enhancing market confidence.

A Ksheerasagar
Published1 Oct 2026, 09:16 PM IST
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Cognizant, IBM and Salesforce gain up to 13% after Accenture’s upbeat Q4 results lift sentiment.
Cognizant, IBM and Salesforce gain up to 13% after Accenture’s upbeat Q4 results lift sentiment.(AI generated image for representational purposes only)
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Cognizant, Salesforce and IBM shares were trading higher on Wall Street in Thursday's trade, following Accenture's better-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter performance, which boosted sentiment across the sector.

The gains were led by Cognizant, whose shares jumped 12.70% to a day's high of $64.74 apiece, while IBM shares gained 6.5% to $234.27. Likewise, Salesforce advanced 1.3% to $239.45.

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Meanwhile, Accenture shares opened sharply higher in trade at $215.98 and sustained the momentum to hit $227.63, their highest level since February. The results also boosted Infosys ADRs, which rose 10.40% to a day's high of $11.88, while Wipro ADRs gained 12.12% to $1.85.

Also Read | Accenture shares jump 20% pre-market as Q4 earnings, 2027 outlook beat estimates

Accenture Q4 revenue, bookings beat estimates as 2027 outlook stays upbeat

For the fiscal fourth quarter, the company reported revenue of $18.7 billion, an increase of 6% in US dollars and 7% in local currency. Analysts were expecting revenue of $18.04 billion, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

It posted annual revenue of $74.2 billion, an increase of $4.5 billion, or 6%, in US dollars and 5% in local currency.

Consulting revenue totalled $9.28 billion in the fourth quarter, above analysts' expectations, while revenue from its communications, media, and technology segment jumped 11% to $3.26 billion during the quarter, the Dublin-headquartered firm said in a statement on Thursday.

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In terms of bookings, the company reported $22.2 billion, beating the roughly $20 billion analysts had estimated. During the fourth quarter, Accenture announced separate deals with Alphabet Inc.'s Google Cloud, Anthropic PBC, and Amazon.com Inc.'s Amazon Web Services unit.

For fiscal 2027, Accenture expects revenue growth of 3% to 6% in local currency. It forecasts GAAP diluted earnings per share of $14.39 to $14.81, compared with analysts' average estimate of $14.67.

The forecast suggests Accenture's consulting business has held up despite macroeconomic uncertainty and the threat of disruption from AI that has battered its stock.

Accenture Chair and CEO Julie Sweet said, “We exceeded our fourth-quarter revenue guidance range and capped off another year of broad-based growth across our business, grew adjusted EPS 8%, returned a record $11.5 billion to shareholders, and reached a new high of 141 quarterly client bookings of $100 million or more.”

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Also Read | Infosys, Wipro shares crash to 6-year lows as IT sell-off gathers pace

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More

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