Cognizant Q1 Results: IT major posts better-than-expected earnings, raises annual revenue forecast on strong AI demand

Cognizant Technology Solutions raised its revenue forecast and surpassed Q1 expectations, driven by demand for AI IT services. The company anticipates annual revenue of $20.5 billion to $21.0 billion and reported Q1 revenue of $5.12 billion, slightly exceeding analyst estimates.

Published1 May 2025, 11:05 AM IST
Cognizant Technology Solutions raised its annual revenue forecast and beat first-quarter results on Wednesday, driven by increased demand for AI-powered IT services.

As clients transition to cloud-based systems and automate their operations, many are turning to AI-infused services offered by companies like Cognizant. This shift has helped the firm mitigate the effects of a volatile market.

With Generative AI gaining traction, clients are increasingly integrating AI into software development cycles, streamlining operations and enhancing customer support.

Cognizant expects annual revenue in the range of $20.5 billion to $21.0 billion, compared to previous outlook of the midpoint of $20.30 billion and $20.80 billion. Analysts had, on average, expected $20.68 billion for 2025.

"We believe our differentiated AI and platform capabilities are helping clients navigate the near-term uncertainty while embarking on longer-term AI-led transformation" said CEO Ravi Kumar S.

In March, the company's board approved a $2 billion increase to its ongoing share repurchase plan, raising the total remaining authorization to $3.1 billion.

Cognizant Q1 Results

The New Jersey-based company's first-quarter revenue was $5.12 billion, slightly above analysts' average estimate of $5.11 billion.

Its adjusted profit per share in the reported quarter was $1.23, compared with the estimate of $1.20 per share.

Cognizant expects second-quarter revenue between $5.14 billion and $5.21 billion, the mid-point of which is above estimate of $5.12 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

 
First Published:1 May 2025, 11:05 AM IST
