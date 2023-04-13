Coinbase, CarMax, GameStop lead list of most ‘squeezable’ stocks2 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 09:44 PM IST
The three firms sit atop a list of companies that S3 Partners LLC gives its highest ‘Squeeze Score’ of 100, meaning they’re the most in danger of an event forcing traders to swiftly exit positions, a move known as short covering
Traders betting against the shares of Coinbase Global Inc., CarMax Inc. and GameStop Corp. should be on high alert: The stocks are all prime candidates for a short squeeze that could stick these speculators with steep losses.
