Coldplay: Many bets on Voltas share price

Six brokerages bullish on Voltas; IDBI has placed longest call with target ₹1,050

Six domestic brokerage firms have been bullish on the share price of Tata group company Voltas Ltd since August. Motilal Oswal, IDBI Capital, Geojit BNP Paribas, Prabhudas Liladhar, ICICI Securities and BOB Capital Markets hold positive views on the stock price of the company.

IDBI Capital has placed the longest call with a target price of ₹1,050, trailed by Motilal Oswal. Voltas is now trading around ₹820, down 2% on the BSE.

Besides, government incentives in the sector, hotter summers, increase in incomes, rising aspirations, and easy financing schemes are "anticipated to drive growth", said analysts at Motilal Oswal.

Voltas, after a stellar run to a lifetime high of ₹1,356 on 19 October, 2021 lost ground. During this time, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex hit 18604.45 and 62245.43, respectively. The stock fell more than 40% since then. Sensex is now at 65,400 levels.

Voltas is an industry leader in multiple segments. It ceded market share to Blue Star, Daikin and Lloyd in recent quarters, after an increase to 25.2% in 2021 from 20.8% in 2015.

In a media interview in early September, billionaire Chairman Noel Naval Tata said Voltas will focus on increased capital allocation, faster decision making and stronger leadership. It is currently led by Pradeep Bakshi.

The company’s cash flow took a hit in 2023 from lower earnings and higher working capital requirements. It consolidated domestic projects business and the holdings in international subsidiaries.

Voltas, a strong brand in India, spends paltry amount on advertisements. The firm’s ad spend was 1% of its expenditure compared with 2.7% for Blue Star and 5% for Lloyds. It had revenues of $1.2 billion in 2023, assets worth $1.3 billion and 1,700 employees.

HDFC Securities is bearish. Its institutional research team has a sell call target of ₹775. "Although Voltas continues to focus on recovering its lost market share, recovery will be tough as well as slower," the brokerage report said.

Meanwhile, a joint venture between Voltas and Turkey’s Ardutch B.V.--Voltbek--had set up a manufacturing facility in Sanand, Gujarat. The JV targets to increase production capacity 150% by 2025.

Air conditioners enjoy a production-linked government incentives scheme (PLI) that are meant to boost domestic manufacturing. They are also a feature to attract large foreign investments in white goods manufacturing, according to analysts. PLIs, a report noted, “will remove sector disabilities, create economies of scale and enhance exports."

Tata Sons Private Ltd, the promoter, owns 26.6% of Voltas. Life Insurance Corporation Of India owns 10.3% and T. Rowe Price Emerging Markets Stock Fund owns 2.8%. Hdfc Life Insurance Company Limited, Sbi Mutual Funds (Various Accounts), Mirae Asset Mutual Funds and Nippon Life India Mutual Funds own 2% each.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

