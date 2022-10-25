FMCG stock declares ₹18 per share interim dividend, record date next week1 min read . Updated: 25 Oct 2022, 01:17 PM IST
- The board has fixed the record date for the interim dividend which is next week on November 1, 2022
While announcing its second quarter earnings for the current fiscal or Q2 FY23, Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd said that its board of directors also declared a first interim dividend of ₹18 per share of Re 1 each (face value) for the financial year 2022-23 and has also fixed the record date for the same which is next week on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.