Colgate Palmolive Q1 results: Net profit declines 12% YoY to ₹321 crore, net sales down 4%

Colgate Palmolive India, on Tuesday, July 22, announced its quarterly financial results for the period ending on June 30, 2025. The company reported a 11.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its net profit to ₹321 crore, as compared to ₹364 crore for the same period last year.

Meanwhile, net sales also fell over 4.4 per cent from ₹1,421 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, as compared to ₹1,486 crore for the same period last year.

Revenue and EBITDA Revenue from operations also fell 4.3 per cent for the recent quarter, with total income falling to ₹1,433 crore compared to ₹1,496.71 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The company's operating margin declined to 31.6% in the current year, compared to 34 per cent in the previous year, indicating a contraction of 240 basis points.

EBITDA declined by 11 per cent to ₹453 crore in the June quarter, compared to ₹508.34 crore in the corresponding period last year.

“Our Q1 results reflect persistent headwinds from tough operating conditions on account of subdued urban demand and elevated competition intensity. The current quarter performance is also influenced by cycling a high base from the previous year; Net Sales grew at 12% CAGR in the base year same period (Q1 FY23-Q1 FY25). We continued to work towards execution of our strategic priorities. We have made good strides in category premiumization, with our premium portfolio delivering strong revenue growth. We also prioritized brand investment, leveraging our healthy profit margins. We expect to navigate the current challenges and anticipate a gradual recovery in the back half of the year," said Prabha Narasimhan, Managing Director & CEO of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited.

Narsimhan further added, “ Doubling down on innovation this quarter, we introduced two new innovative formats under our Kids and Mouthwash portfolios. For children aged 3-6, we launched Colgate Kids Squeezy Toothpaste in Strawberry and Watermelon flavors. Its easy-to-squeeze bottle and fun grip are ideal for small hands. We also launched MaxFresh Mouthwash Sachet Stick in Fresh Tea Flavor, catering to on-the-go freshness needs.”