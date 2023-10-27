Colgate Palmolive share price rises after Q2 results; should you buy, sell or hold the stock?
Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd reported a consolidated net profit of ₹340.05 crore for the second quarter of FY24, registering a growth of 22.31% from ₹278.02 crore in the year-ago period.
Colgate Palmolive share price rose over a percent in early trade on Friday after the company reported its financial results for the second quarter of financial year 2023-2024. Colgate share price gained as much as 1.29% to ₹2,058.85 apiece on the BSE.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started