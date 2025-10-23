Colgate Q2 Results: Profit tumbles 17% YoY to ₹328 crore; interim dividend of ₹24 announced. Check details

Colgate Q2 Results: Colgate-Palmolive (India) posted a 16.9% year-on-year (YoY) decline in its net profit for the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) on Thursday, October 23.

Colgate's Q2 profit after tax came in at ₹327.51 crore, as against ₹395.05 crore in the same period a year ago.

Revenue from operations stood at ₹1507.24 crore in the quarter under review, as against ₹1609.21 crore, recording a decline of 6.33% YoY.

The company said it was a tough quarter on a high growth base, impacted by GST-led disruptions.

Prabha Narasimhan, Managing Director & CEO of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited, said, “While we continued to navigate through a difficult operating environment, our second quarter performance also reflects the transitory disruption at distributors and retailers across channels caused by the GST rate revision. Our first half performance cycles a high base of double-digit net sales growth in the base period, and we expect a gradual recovery in performance in the second half."

Our margin profile remains resilient, driven by a strong focus on execution of our Funding The Growth program, said Narasimhan. “Despite topline headwinds, we remain committed to our long-term strategic goals and continue to prioritise brand investments. The premium portfolio continued strong growth momentum led by Colgate Visible White Purple, our advanced whitening toothpaste,” she added.

Colgate Palmolive Dividend The company's Board declared a first interim dividend of ₹24/- per equity share of face value of ₹1 each for FY26. The total dividend payout to the shareholders will be Rs. 652.8 crore and will be paid on and from November 19, 2025, to the eligible shareholders.

Colgate's dividend record date is set as November 3, 2025.

Management Change Additionally, following the cessation of Surender Sharma as Whole-time Director - Legal & Company Secretary & Compliance Officer with effect from close of business on October 27, 2025, Jaikishan Shah - Deputy Company Secretary & Manager - Legal has been appointed as the Compliance Officer with effect from October 28, 2025, Colgate said in a filing today.