Colombia Cuts Key Rate to 9.75% as Fiscal Risks Spook Market

Colombia’s central bank ignored pressure to accelerate the pace of interest rate cuts as policymakers weigh fiscal risks that sent the peso to its weakest level in more than a year.

Bloomberg
Published1 Nov 2024, 01:15 AM IST
Colombia Cuts Key Rate to 9.75% as Fiscal Risks Spook Market
Colombia Cuts Key Rate to 9.75% as Fiscal Risks Spook Market

Colombia’s central bank ignored pressure to accelerate the pace of interest rate cuts as policymakers weigh fiscal risks that sent the peso to its weakest level in more than a year.

The seven-member board voted 4-3 to lower the benchmark rate by half a percentage point to 9.75%, Governor Leonardo Villar told reporters in Bogota on Thursday. The minority voted for a bigger reduction, to 9.5%. 

“Today’s interest rate cut continues to support economic growth and maintains the necessary prudence given the inflation risks that remain,” Villar said, reading the bank’s statement. 

Twenty-one of 28 economists surveyed by Bloomberg predicted the move, while the rest expected a larger cut of three quarters of a percentage point. 

The bank also lifted its economic growth forecast for this year to 1.9%, from 1.8%. In 2025, output will expand 2.9%, from a previous estimate of 2.7%, the bank said.

President Gustavo Petro, Finance Minister Ricardo Bonilla, and private bankers have repeatedly called for faster easing to revive economic growth. But the majority of the bank’s board has so far refused, due to their concern that inflation might not return to its target fast enough. 

A constitutional reform bill in congress that would increase transfers from the treasury to regional governments spooked investors, exacerbating fears over the already-wide fiscal deficit. The bill’s approval in the senate contributed to 4.9% fall in the currency this month, to its weakest level in 17 months.

While annual inflation has slowed to 5.8% from last year’s peak of 13%, it still exceeds the central bank’s 3% target. Economists surveyed by the central bank forecast price rises will slow to 3.8% by the end of next year.

Elsewhere in the region, central banks in Mexico, Chile and Peru have cut interest rates at recent meetings, while a rebound in inflation led Brazil to lift borrowing costs.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:1 Nov 2024, 01:15 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsColombia Cuts Key Rate to 9.75% as Fiscal Risks Spook Market

Most Active Stocks

Tata Power share price

440.05
03:58 PM | 31 OCT 2024
12.9 (3.02%)

Hindalco Industries share price

686.05
03:47 PM | 31 OCT 2024
-1.6 (-0.23%)

Tata Steel share price

148.65
03:43 PM | 31 OCT 2024
-0.3 (-0.2%)

Bandhan Bank share price

182.25
03:54 PM | 31 OCT 2024
4.7 (2.65%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

UTI Asset Management Company share price

1,331.50
03:29 PM | 31 OCT 2024
42 (3.26%)

Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

1,304.70
03:27 PM | 31 OCT 2024
30.65 (2.41%)

Gillette India share price

9,970.40
03:50 PM | 31 OCT 2024
210.65 (2.16%)

Fortis Healthcare share price

626.10
03:57 PM | 31 OCT 2024
11.85 (1.93%)
More from 52 Week High

Five Star Business Finance share price

712.45
03:49 PM | 31 OCT 2024
-51.7 (-6.77%)

Aditya Birla Capital share price

203.20
03:59 PM | 31 OCT 2024
-12.1 (-5.62%)

PCBL share price

410.80
03:53 PM | 31 OCT 2024
-22.45 (-5.18%)

Balrampur Chini Mills share price

627.35
03:59 PM | 31 OCT 2024
-31.35 (-4.76%)
More from Top Losers

Cipla share price

1,553.20
03:57 PM | 31 OCT 2024
135.75 (9.58%)

Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

1,612.25
03:57 PM | 31 OCT 2024
130 (8.77%)

Doms Industries share price

2,781.00
03:29 PM | 31 OCT 2024
205.4 (7.97%)

Jubilant Pharmova share price

1,220.50
03:29 PM | 31 OCT 2024
87.15 (7.69%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    81,185.00710.00
    Chennai
    81,191.00710.00
    Delhi
    81,343.00710.00
    Kolkata
    81,195.00710.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.