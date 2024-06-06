Microsoft, Nvidia & Apple's combined value is bigger than Chinese stock market; what is driving tech optimism?
With a total market capitalisation of about $9.2 trillion, the three most valuable tech firms have overtaken all of the nearly $9 trillion worth of stocks actively traded on Chinese exchanges, excluding Hong Kong.
Tech optimism and buoyed expectations of interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve and other central banks across the world have added to the ongoing frenzy around artificial intelligence (AI), which has propelled tech shares to new highs.
