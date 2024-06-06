With a total market capitalisation of about $9.2 trillion, the three most valuable tech firms have overtaken all of the nearly $9 trillion worth of stocks actively traded on Chinese exchanges, excluding Hong Kong.

Tech optimism and buoyed expectations of interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve and other central banks across the world have added to the ongoing frenzy around artificial intelligence (AI), which has propelled tech shares to new highs.

Tech giants Microsoft Corp., Nvidia Corp. and Apple Inc. are now worth more combined than China’s stock market, according to news agency Bloomberg.

Investors are bullish on Microsoft, Apple and Nvidia due to their powerful competitive positions, fat profit margins and strong balance sheets.

Nvidia's market value Chipmaker Nvidia, the world's second most valued company, saw its market capitalisation touching $3 trillion this week.

Nvidia stock rose 5.2 per cent to end at $1,224.40 on Wednesday, valuing the company at $3.012 trillion.

It advanced almost 2 per cent in New York premarket trading on Thursday after it became the first computer chip company to surpass $3 trillion in value.

The chipmaker is preparing to split its stock 10-for-one, from June 7, a move that could increase its appeal to individual investors.

So far in 2024, Nvidia’s stock has surged 147 per cent.

Microsoft's AI plans In a race to dominate the AI market, Microsoft recently said that it is infusing AI features into its products and services.

Earlier this week, Microsoft-backed OpenAI had said it would release a new AI model called GPT-4o which will be capable of realistic voice conversation and able to interact across text and image.

The Redmond-based IT major is the world's most valuable company, ahead of Nvidia and Apple, with $3.15 trillion in market capitalisation. Its stock climbed 1.9 per cent on Wednesday.

Apple's market capitalisation was last at $3.003 trillion after its stock climbed 0.8 per cent.

While Nvidia is riding a wave of AI enthusiasm among investors, Apple is struggling with weak demand for iPhones and tough competition in China.

