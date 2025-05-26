Commercial services stocks to trade on 26 May as recommended by expert Raja Venkatraman
SummaryWith economic tailwinds and trade challenges in play, Raja Venkatraman sees opportunities in India’s often-overlooked Commercial Services & Supplies sector.
From supplying factories with vital components to helping offices run smoothly, India’s commercial services & supplies sector plays a quiet but crucial role in the economy. In 2025, these business enablers are adapting to shifting policies at home and abroad, including Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) liquidity push, tax tweaks in Budget FY26, and new US tariffs on exports.
The RBI’s 50-basis point cut in the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) aims to inject liquidity and maintain economic momentum. Meanwhile, the FY26 Budget has provided tax relief for salaried employees--stimulating consumption-driven sector--while prioritizing infrastructure and automation investments.