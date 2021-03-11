The highest oil and commodity prices in a year are pressuring margins of companies that had grown used to low input costs and are threatening to upend the strongest bull run in 11 financial years as investors temper their expectations about a sustained earnings recovery.

The sharp rally in commodity prices, triggered by optimism about a global economic recovery, could severely dent corporate earnings in India in the coming quarters and make current stock valuations look stretched, analysts said.

Prices of commodities such as crude oil, metals, palm oil, wheat, barley and copra, which account for a significant part of the input costs of Indian companies, have surged. Some companies have raised prices of goods to offset rising costs, risking a slump in demand, while others have decided to absorb them.

If the commodity price inflation continues, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may be forced to normalize its easy liquidity stance sooner than expected, slowing its efforts to sustain economic growth.

“Rising commodity prices are creating inflationary pressure, which could be a risk to markets. Persistently high inflation may compel the central bank to relook at interest rates," said Deepak Jasani, retail research head, HDFC Securities. “If companies are not able to pass on the price hike to customers, high input costs or raw material expenses will squeeze margins of companies or reduce capacity utilization."

Though March quarter earnings are likely to be firm on a low base, fewer covid cases, record winter crop sowing, and improved consumer sentiment, the commodity cost impact would be quite sharp for certain companies, said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

“Price hikes taken by most consumer companies earlier in the year as well as during the quarter, combined with continued stringent cost-control measures, should offer some relief from the sequential inflationary trends seen in most commodities. Most companies in the sector have resumed ad spends and brand investments but are expected to continue curtailing discretionary spends as part of their efforts on cost savings," they said in a 9 March note to clients.

Lower commodity prices in the past quarters had helped Indian businesses reduce costs and keep a lid on prices, boosting demand and profits. The subtle stimulus to demand is, however, likely to disappear in the March quarter.

So far this quarter, Brent crude prices have jumped 29%, hitting $70 per barrel on Monday. Likewise, barley costs rose 5%, wheat gained 6.5%, copra advanced 11.2%, and palm oil surged 14.2%.

“We believe rising input costs could be a key factor in March 2021 earnings, with many companies indicating an intention to not pass on full inflation to end-pricing. Valuations relative to emerging markets are a tad above historical averages. The earnings upgrade momentum for India is now middling versus other emerging markets," said Sunil Tirumalai, an analyst at UBS Securities India Pvt. Ltd.

According to experts, a 10% increase in oil prices accelerates retail inflation by 23 basis points.

“Commodity risks aside, we also see rising bond yields and potential localized lockdowns as risks to markets. Our bottom-up analysis suggests 31 corporates comprising 46% of the free-float weighted market cap within Nifty are exposed to commodity risks. So far, companies haven’t seen the full impact as they had low-priced raw material inventories, but we see this as an imminent risk," BofA Securities analyst said in a 22 February note.

“As oil prices have gone up, India is looking at a current account deficit in FY22, which is upwards of 1% of GDP. Because of this, the extent of intervention in the dollar market will be lower in the coming fiscal. In addition, RBI has also increased the cash reserve ratio to 4%. These, put together, will absorb some of the excess liquidity in the financial system. That apart, RBI may also look at normalizing its monetary policy by reducing the corridor between the reverse repo and the repo rate by increasing the reverse repo rate in the latter half of FY22," said Sameer Narang, chief economist at Bank of Baroda.

Shayan Ghosh contributed to the story.

