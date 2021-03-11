Commodities spike set to test market bull run

“As oil prices have gone up, India is looking at a current account deficit in FY22, which is upwards of 1% of GDP. Because of this, the extent of intervention in the dollar market will be lower in the coming fiscal. In addition, RBI has also increased the cash reserve ratio to 4%. These, put together, will absorb some of the excess liquidity in the financial system. That apart, RBI may also look at normalizing its monetary policy by reducing the corridor between the reverse repo and the repo rate by increasing the reverse repo rate in the latter half of FY22," said Sameer Narang, chief economist at Bank of Baroda.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}