The spike in input costs is starting to pinch profit margins, prompting companies in some sectors to take guarded price hikes. However, uncertainty in demand because of curbs will make it tough for some to hike prices, say analysts.

“While consumer durables, FMCG, auto original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies pass on a large part of their input costs at a shorter lag, other segments will feel the pinch for a quarter or two. However, the important element is demand trajectory and, typically, we would see the input costs largely being passed on if the overall demand trajectory remains robust," said Pankaj Pandey, research head, ICICI Direct.

With raw material prices continuing to climb, management commentaries on margins have darkened.

A Mint analysis of 294 manufacturing companies (excluding metals and mining) show their input cost or raw material cost as a share of net sales jumped to at least a 20-quarter high of 32.67% in the March quarter (Q4), compared to 16.74% in Q3.Net sales growth of these companies also improved to 27.41% year-on-year in Q4 from 10.01% in Q3, while adjusted net profit (against one-time profit or one-time loss) was at 134.78% against 50.11% in the preceding three months. However, the net profit margins and operating profit margins of these companies narrowed to 6.20% and 16.26% in Q4, compared to 9.30% and 20.18% in Q3, respectively.

Gautam Duggad, head of research, institutional equities at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said auto, consumer staples and durables would be highly impacted by the rise in commodity prices.

“In banking, debt deleveraging by corporates has further impacted credit growth. More importantly, the uptick in inflation could signal the end of the monetary easing cycle, which has aided the steady decline in funding cost for the system, driving healthy margins," he said.

The metals and oil and gas sectors (upstream companies), however, are expected to remain the biggest beneficiaries of the rising cost environment. For every change of $5 per barrel, earnings per share for ONGC and Oil India changes by 10% and 16%, respectively, Duggad said.

“While rising commodity prices benefit only 11 companies or 22% of Nifty constituents, the profit share of these companies in Nifty FY22 earnings would be approximately 36%. On the other hand, the 13 Nifty constituents that are adversely impacted by higher commodity prices would contribute just 11% to the Nifty FY22 profit pool," Duggad added.

For Bajaj Auto, input costs have risen by 4-5%, against which the company has taken price hikes of 4% in phases. The two-wheeler maker’s Ebitda margin contracted 60 basis points (bps) y-o-y and 170 bps q-o-q to 17.7% in Q4. The firm expects a further 300 bps impact in Q1FY22, for which it has taken a price hike of 1.5-2% in April.

Similarly, Britannia Industries Ltd faced an overall commodity basket inflation of 3%, with steep price rises in palm oil and milk in Q4.

“On a like-to-like basis, there is a likely compression in HUL’s margin due to significant inflation in tea and palm oil. HUL has taken calibrated price hikes. Marico did reasonably well, given significant inflation in copra and edible oil prices. Dabur’s Ebitda growth was in the bottom tier due to high ad spends and calibrated price hikes," said Abneesh Roy and Tushar Sundrani, analysts, Edelweiss Securities Ltd.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.