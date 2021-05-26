Commodity inflation may pinch hard in FY22

A Mint analysis of 294 manufacturing companies (excluding metals and mining) show their input cost or raw material cost as a share of net sales jumped to at least a 20-quarter high of 32.67% in the March quarter (Q4), compared to 16.74% in Q3.Net sales growth of these companies also improved to 27.41% year-on-year in Q4 from 10.01% in Q3, while adjusted net profit (against one-time profit or one-time loss) was at 134.78% against 50.11% in the preceding three months. However, the net profit margins and operating profit margins of these companies narrowed to 6.20% and 16.26% in Q4, compared to 9.30% and 20.18% in Q3, respectively.

