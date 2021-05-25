Commodity inflation will not impact Nifty stocks: Motilal Oswal

Commodity prices are on the rise globally. But the inflation in global commodities will have limited impact on Nifty stocks, according to a note from Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

The brokerage looked at the historical impact of commodity inflation on stocks. “Rising global commodity prices have historically had a positive impact on aggregate index earnings for the last 12 years," stated the note.

The brokerage found that while the rising commodity prices benefit only 11 companies (22% of Nifty constituents), the profit share of these companies in Nifty FY22 earnings would be approximately 36% (vs 31% in FY21E).

On the other hand, the 13 Nifty constituents that are adversely impacted by higher commodity prices would contribute just 11% to the Nifty FY22 profit pool.

The research note also mentioned that it would be difficult for companies to pass on the rise in commodity costs to customers. It, therefore, expects the auto, consumer staples, and durables sectors to get impacted in such a scenario.

“In Banking, debt deleveraging by corporates has further impacted credit growth. More importantly, the uptick in inflation could signal the end of the monetary easing cycle, which has aided the steady decline in funding cost for the system, thus driving healthy margins," stated the note.

The metals and oil and gas sectors (upstream companies) would continue to be the biggest beneficiaries of the rising cost environment.

“We expect the impact of rising commodity costs on the Nifty to be limited. The adverse impact on auto and consumer durables margins would be counterbalanced by an earnings uptick in the metals, cement, and oil and gas sectors. The IT sector, which constitutes 15% of the Nifty weight, is broadly insulated from commodity inflation," according to the research note.

Earnings in the non-Nifty, non-commodity basket may be adversely impacted given the weak demand backdrop in the economy due to widespread lockdowns.

