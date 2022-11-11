Commodity-linked sectors face pain in Sep quarter

Raw material expenses as a percentage of total income declined almost 500 basis points from a peak of 64.2% in June 2022. “The input cost pressure seems to be ebbing, although its impact shows up with a lag," Agarwal said. With a correction in crude oil and industrial metal prices, analysts expect raw material costs to fall further in the coming quarters which should augur well for sectors that rely on commodities as raw materials.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}