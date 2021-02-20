Companies aren’t saving their pennies as markets turn bubbly

Companies aren’t saving their pennies as markets turn bubbly4 min read . 02:46 PM IST
- Thrift is in a bear market as even the riskiest borrowers rush to issue new debt. That world may not last forever
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
When money is readily available and almost free, why bother saving for a rainy day?
For corporations, the question is worth asking at a time when dollars might as well be falling from the sky. The average rate on so-called “high yield" bonds recently fell below 4% to a record low. In the late 1990s, even corporate borrowers with the best reputations paid average interest rates on the order of 7%. There is so much money looking for a place to go that companies are being contacted by investors asking if they would like to issue bonds rated below investment grade rather than the other way around.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.