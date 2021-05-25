Companies grow conscious, 4 out of 5 Nifty firms make ESG compliance data public

“IT services remains an enabler for various ESG opportunities and poses low ESG risk. Financials faces some ESG risks but stands to benefit substantially from ESG opportunities in India, particularly the potential offered by financial inclusion, affordable housing and health care insurance. Capital goods face moderate risk and can benefit from the opportunity to innovate and introduce clean tech solutions. The health care sector sees low risk and has vast opportunity to contribute to gaps in domestic health care infrastructure alongside making affordable pharmaceutical products for the global market," Gupta and Jain said.