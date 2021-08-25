Companies strike while the stock market is hot

The fuel-cell company Plug Power Inc., an individual-investor favorite that has never been profitable, has sold stock at least three times since early 2020 as its shares have zipped higher, according to Dealogic. Last August, as its share price hovered around $11—already more than tripling year to date—the company issued around $300 million in shares and more than $800 million in November when its stock doubled from its August 2020 level.