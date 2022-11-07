Companies tap public issues for bonds amid tight liquidity

Experts said the corporate bond market will see more activity in the coming quarters as raising money from banks turns expensive. Although the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been raising interest rates since May, banks’ marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) is yet to reflect the extent of the hike. The median MCLR rate of banks has increased 65 basis points (bps) to 7.9% between May and October, while the repo rate was raised by 190 bps in the same period. MCLR, an internal benchmark, is set to increase further as deposit rates rise.