Company listings on Tel Aviv bourse jump in 2021 to most in 9 years

About 26 billion shekels ($8.2 billion) was raised in public companies on the TASE this year, up from nearly 17 billion in 2020

Steven Scheer, Reuters

Some 540 companies are listed on the TASE, 53 of them dual listed in New York and on other exchanges. During the year, 97 companies listed, 55 of them high-tech, for the most annual listings since 1993, the exchange said in a report