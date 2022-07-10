Company results to dollar index: Top 5 factors that may dictate market this week3 min read . Updated: 10 Jul 2022, 06:05 AM IST
- Dollar index is working as major trigger for majority of the assets including equities, say experts
Listen to this article
Stock market next week: While the stock market has gone up this week, historical data does not support a full-fledged revival in the second half of this year. Sensex, Nifty extends gains for third week aided by banking, FMCG and realty stocks. Nifty surged 88 points on Friday and ended at 16,221 up by 3 per cent for the previous week. Volatility index India VIX ended at 18.40 down by 4 per cent. The BSE Sensex surged by 303 points to 54,482 mark. Nifty 50 has decisively surpassed its crucial downward slopping trendline resistance level of 16,020 on daily and weekly chart. The 5 days exponential moving average of the index has crossed and sustained above 13 and 26 days average, which indicates that the short term trend is likely to remain up.