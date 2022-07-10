Company results to dollar index: Top 5 factors that may dictate market this week

Speaking on the stock market wrap for the week gone by, Rahul Shah, Head Of Research at Equitymaster said, "There have been 11 occasions in the past 30 years where the stock markets have earned a negative return for the first half of the year. And only in 2 out of those 11 have the markets recovered during the second half to close the year with decent returns. So, history is definitely not in favour of the markets recovering in the second half. Even at the macro level, there are still a lot of headwinds like inflation, crude and geopolitical events that may nip any recovery in the bud."