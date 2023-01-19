After giving bonus shares twice in 2022 and declaring stock split in 1:2 ratio in the same year, Easy Trip Planners Ltd is going to consider buyouts soon. the company has informed Indian bourses that board of directors of the company are going to consider and approve proposal for acquisition in its next meeting scheduled on 24th January 2023.

Easy Trip Planners Ltd informed about the acquisition proposal citing, "Pursuant to Regulation 29 other applicable Regulations, if any, of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby intimate that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 10.00 A.M. through video conferencing for considering the proposal of Acquisition."

As per the information available on BSE website, Easy Trip Planners Ltd has issued bonus shares twice in 2022. It traded ex-bonus stock in February 2022 for issuance of bonus shares in 1:1 ratio. This means the company issued one bonus share for each share held by the eligible shareholders of the company. similarly, Easy Trip Planners Ltd traded ex-bonus stocks in November 2022 for issuance of bonus shares in 3:1 ratio, which means the company has issued three bonus shares for each share held by the eligible shareholders of the company.

Apart from these bonus shares, the company has declared stock-split as well. In November 2022, Easy Trip Planners Ltd traded ex-split as the company had declared stock subdivision in 1:2 ratio. This means, after stock subdivision, one's shareholding in the company doubled after the stock sub-division as one share of the company with a face value of ₹2 changed to Re 1 per equity share after the stock split.

EaseMyTrip or Easy Trip Planners IPO was launched in March 2021 at a price band of ₹186 to ₹187 per equity share. The book build issue was proposed for listing on NSE and BSE and the stock listed on the Indian bourses on 19th March 2021 at a premium of ₹19 on BSE and ₹25.25 per equity share on NSE.

