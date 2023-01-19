Company that announced bonus shares twice in a year to decide of buyouts next week1 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2023, 02:14 PM IST
- The company traded ex-bonus stock in February 2022 and November 2022
After giving bonus shares twice in 2022 and declaring stock split in 1:2 ratio in the same year, Easy Trip Planners Ltd is going to consider buyouts soon. the company has informed Indian bourses that board of directors of the company are going to consider and approve proposal for acquisition in its next meeting scheduled on 24th January 2023.
