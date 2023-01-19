As per the information available on BSE website, Easy Trip Planners Ltd has issued bonus shares twice in 2022. It traded ex-bonus stock in February 2022 for issuance of bonus shares in 1:1 ratio. This means the company issued one bonus share for each share held by the eligible shareholders of the company. similarly, Easy Trip Planners Ltd traded ex-bonus stocks in November 2022 for issuance of bonus shares in 3:1 ratio, which means the company has issued three bonus shares for each share held by the eligible shareholders of the company.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}