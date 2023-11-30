Markets
Compete or Die: Netweb Technologies joins the artificial intelligence race
Equitymaster 5 min read 30 Nov 2023, 01:11 PM IST
Summary
- The AI megatrend is picking pace with many tech companies starting to name-drop ‘AI’ on their earnings calls.
Unless you’re living under a rock or you’re a total novice to the investing community, you would have heard about Nvidia’s dream run in recent months.
