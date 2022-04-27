Concerns of a possible slowdown in the global economy weigh on markets

The real worry for markets now is a possible sharp global slowdown triggered by likely aggressive monetary tightening in the US, severe covid-related lockdowns in China, and woes in the eurozone because of the Russia-Ukraine war, according to experts. The dollar index moving above 102 and the US 10-year bond yield dipping to 2.7% reflect the growth slowdown fears, said V.K. Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Financial Services.