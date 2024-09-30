Markets
Top 5 companies set to gain from India’s container capacity expansion
30 Sep 2024
- These five stocks are poised to benefit from India's container handling capacity, which is set to double in the next five years.
India's maritime infrastructure is set for a substantial upgrade, with container handling capacity expected to double to 40 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs) over the next five years. Union minister of ports, shipping, and waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, emphasized the government's commitment to transforming the sector through Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Transformation through Transportation' vision.
