Top 5 companies set to gain from India’s container capacity expansion

From 2020 to 2024, the company reported a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% in sales and 0.6% in net profit. Its five-year average Return on Equity (RoE) and Return on Capital Employed (RoCE) stand at 8% and 11%, respectively. The company has been actively ramping up its operations, adding one high-speed rake to its fleet, which now stands at 378 rakes. It has also increased its container capacity by adding 2,500 new containers, bringing the total to 47,000.