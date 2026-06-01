Concor fails to impress in Q4, but the Street isn't giving up just yet

Container Corporation of India Ltd. (Concor) is drawing renewed interest from market participants despite a weak March-quarter performance and a near 10% year-to-date decline, as analysts expect the commissioning of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor link to Jawaharlal Nehru Port to accelerate a shift of cargo movement from road to rail.
State-owned Concor, which runs a wide network of container terminals across the country, catering to both export-import (exim) and domestic cargo movement reported revenue from operations dropping by a percent to ₹2,263.30 crore in Q4FY26. Net profit slipped 12.4% on year to ₹262.65 crore.
According to Bloomberg data, 13 brokerages have a ‘buy’ recommendation on Concor, while two have a ‘hold’ and five said ‘sell’.
Falling market share at Mundra, India's largest commercial port, and weak rail modal share remain key concerns for investors, though gains at Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT) have offered some relief. Some market participants attribute the stock's recent weakness to these challenges.