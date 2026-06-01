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Concor fails to impress in Q4, but the Street isn't giving up just yet

Dipti Sharma
4 min read1 Jun 2026, 11:21 AM IST
Exim contributed 66% to Concor's consolidated revenue from operations, while the rest came from domestic business.
Exim contributed 66% to Concor's consolidated revenue from operations, while the rest came from domestic business. (Rajkumar)
Summary

Falling market share at Mundra, and weak rail modal share remain key concerns for Concor investors, though gains at Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT) have offered some relief.

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Container Corporation of India Ltd. (Concor) is drawing renewed interest from market participants despite a weak March-quarter performance and a near 10% year-to-date decline, as analysts expect the commissioning of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor link to Jawaharlal Nehru Port to accelerate a shift of cargo movement from road to rail.

Container Corporation of India Ltd. (Concor) is drawing renewed interest from market participants despite a weak March-quarter performance and a near 10% year-to-date decline, as analysts expect the commissioning of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor link to Jawaharlal Nehru Port to accelerate a shift of cargo movement from road to rail.

State-owned Concor, which runs a wide network of container terminals across the country, catering to both export-import (exim) and domestic cargo movement reported revenue from operations dropping by a percent to 2,263.30 crore in Q4FY26. Net profit slipped 12.4% on year to 262.65 crore.

State-owned Concor, which runs a wide network of container terminals across the country, catering to both export-import (exim) and domestic cargo movement reported revenue from operations dropping by a percent to 2,263.30 crore in Q4FY26. Net profit slipped 12.4% on year to 262.65 crore.

According to Bloomberg data, 13 brokerages have a ‘buy’ recommendation on Concor, while two have a ‘hold’ and five said ‘sell’.

Also Read | Markets set for bounce after Friday's one-off fall?

Falling market share at Mundra, India's largest commercial port, and weak rail modal share remain key concerns for investors, though gains at Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT) have offered some relief. Some market participants attribute the stock's recent weakness to these challenges.

Key catalyst

Priyankar Biswas, Industrials & Logistics research analyst at JM Financial Institutional Securities, however, sees the commissioning of the long-awaited Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) connection to Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), expected in June, as a key near-term trigger for the market.

He said diesel prices have climbed nearly 8% since mid-May, a move that is expected to push up truck freight rates and make road transportation costlier. “Every 1 increase in diesel prices leads to a 1% rise in truck freight rates,” said Biswas.

The brokerage has an “add” rating with a target price of 500, saying the current share price below does not fully factor in the benefits of a modal shift from road to rail. The shares were currently around 463.85 apiece on the NSE.

The brokerage also noted that at 21 times FY28E P/E, the stock is trading at the lower end of its long-term valuation band.

Nuvama Institutional Equities upgraded its rating on the stock to ‘buy’ from ‘hold’ following the sharp price correction, but trimmed its target price to 570 from 600.

Nuvama sees the WDFC-JNPT linkage as a key catalyst, with management expecting the rail coefficient—the share of cargo moved by rail versus road—to rise from around 15% currently to 18-19% in FY27 and 30-35% over the next three years.

Also Read | Inflation isn’t a crisis, double-digit returns still possible: Invesco CIO

The project is expected to improve transit times and enable greater use of double-stack efficiencies, boosting rail's competitiveness against road transport. “Given 60% market share at JNPT, Concor is well placed to benefit from a structural change, in our opinion,” the brokerage said in its 26 May report.

Not all brokers are convinced. Avendus Spark Research kept a “reduce” rating with a 470 target, arguing Concor's FY27 guidance of 8% Exim growth and 15% domestic growth will be tough to achieve amid intense competition.

Though optimism around Exim growth hinges largely on the DFC link to JNPT, Avendus is not very confident that the corridor link would materially improve rail market share, noting that dedicated freight corridor connectivity at Mundra and Pipavav ports did not trigger a meaningful shift from road transport.

Ankita Shah, vice president, Elara Capital, is cautious too, trimming volume assumptions with 8% exim and 11% domestic growth, and cutting the share price target to 520 from 599. The brokerage retained an “accumulate” call.

She remains hopeful that the commissioning of the Western DFC and JNPT will improve rail market share, although the gains from the shift in supply from road to rail are likely to unfold gradually.

Concor’s Exim market share fell to 53.9% in March 2026 from 55.2% in FY25, while domestic market share declined to 55.9% from 57.6%, Avendus highlighted. Concor is expected to benefit from steady exim growth driven by timetable services connecting the northern hinterland with key ports. Its domestic business is also likely to gain from new services, commodities and a strong terminal network, the brokerage said.

Also Read | Pulse of the Street: Falling crude emerges as lone silver lining for equities

The company plans to expand its network by 2028, targeting 100 terminals, 500 rakes (vs 423 in FY26) and 70,000 containers (vs 58,000 currently).

Avendus expects Exim and domestic revenue compound annual growth of 8% and 9%, respectively, during FY26-28, with Ebitda margin at around 21%.

Exim contributed 66% to the consolidated revenue from operations, while the rest came from domestic business. Exim revenue was largely flat at 1,502.27 crore, while domestic revenue fell 4% on year to 761.03 crore.

Bloomberg data showed the stock is currently trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 times, well below its five-year average multiple of 45 times.

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Meet the Author

Dipti Sharma

Dipti has spent nearly a decade happily knee-deep in the fast-moving, occasionally nerve-wracking, aRead more

nd always fascinating world of stock markets, tracking everything from sharp sell-offs to surprise rallies, and the narratives that drive them. She began her journalism journey at Informist, sharpened her market instincts at CNBC Digital and Moneycontrol, and is now charting new territory with Mint. Here, she is exploring new ground, bringing together sharp analysis, on-ground insights, and a keen eye for what really moves markets.<br><br>Before stepping into journalism, Dipti studied law and worked with a solicitor firm for close to three years, an experience that gave her a strong foundation in analytical thinking, contracts, and corporate structures. But the pull of markets and storytelling proved stronger, prompting a switch from law to journalism.<br><br>She writes about stocks and investments, but that’s only part of the story. Dipti also teams up with market experts to turn complex trends into sharp, easy-to-understand videos, occasionally peeks at deals and acquisitions, and regularly picks the brains of industry leaders. Somewhere between earnings calls, market swings, and boardroom chatter, she’s always looking for the next story that explains what’s really moving the markets.

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HomeMarketsStock MarketsConcor fails to impress in Q4, but the Street isn't giving up just yet

Concor fails to impress in Q4, but the Street isn't giving up just yet

Dipti Sharma
4 min read1 Jun 2026, 11:21 AM IST
Exim contributed 66% to Concor's consolidated revenue from operations, while the rest came from domestic business.
Exim contributed 66% to Concor's consolidated revenue from operations, while the rest came from domestic business. (Rajkumar)
Summary

Falling market share at Mundra, and weak rail modal share remain key concerns for Concor investors, though gains at Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT) have offered some relief.

Gift this article

Container Corporation of India Ltd. (Concor) is drawing renewed interest from market participants despite a weak March-quarter performance and a near 10% year-to-date decline, as analysts expect the commissioning of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor link to Jawaharlal Nehru Port to accelerate a shift of cargo movement from road to rail.

Container Corporation of India Ltd. (Concor) is drawing renewed interest from market participants despite a weak March-quarter performance and a near 10% year-to-date decline, as analysts expect the commissioning of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor link to Jawaharlal Nehru Port to accelerate a shift of cargo movement from road to rail.

State-owned Concor, which runs a wide network of container terminals across the country, catering to both export-import (exim) and domestic cargo movement reported revenue from operations dropping by a percent to 2,263.30 crore in Q4FY26. Net profit slipped 12.4% on year to 262.65 crore.

State-owned Concor, which runs a wide network of container terminals across the country, catering to both export-import (exim) and domestic cargo movement reported revenue from operations dropping by a percent to 2,263.30 crore in Q4FY26. Net profit slipped 12.4% on year to 262.65 crore.

According to Bloomberg data, 13 brokerages have a ‘buy’ recommendation on Concor, while two have a ‘hold’ and five said ‘sell’.

Also Read | Markets set for bounce after Friday's one-off fall?

Falling market share at Mundra, India's largest commercial port, and weak rail modal share remain key concerns for investors, though gains at Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT) have offered some relief. Some market participants attribute the stock's recent weakness to these challenges.

Key catalyst

Priyankar Biswas, Industrials & Logistics research analyst at JM Financial Institutional Securities, however, sees the commissioning of the long-awaited Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) connection to Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), expected in June, as a key near-term trigger for the market.

He said diesel prices have climbed nearly 8% since mid-May, a move that is expected to push up truck freight rates and make road transportation costlier. “Every 1 increase in diesel prices leads to a 1% rise in truck freight rates,” said Biswas.

The brokerage has an “add” rating with a target price of 500, saying the current share price below does not fully factor in the benefits of a modal shift from road to rail. The shares were currently around 463.85 apiece on the NSE.

The brokerage also noted that at 21 times FY28E P/E, the stock is trading at the lower end of its long-term valuation band.

Nuvama Institutional Equities upgraded its rating on the stock to ‘buy’ from ‘hold’ following the sharp price correction, but trimmed its target price to 570 from 600.

Nuvama sees the WDFC-JNPT linkage as a key catalyst, with management expecting the rail coefficient—the share of cargo moved by rail versus road—to rise from around 15% currently to 18-19% in FY27 and 30-35% over the next three years.

Also Read | Inflation isn’t a crisis, double-digit returns still possible: Invesco CIO

The project is expected to improve transit times and enable greater use of double-stack efficiencies, boosting rail's competitiveness against road transport. “Given 60% market share at JNPT, Concor is well placed to benefit from a structural change, in our opinion,” the brokerage said in its 26 May report.

Not all brokers are convinced. Avendus Spark Research kept a “reduce” rating with a 470 target, arguing Concor's FY27 guidance of 8% Exim growth and 15% domestic growth will be tough to achieve amid intense competition.

Though optimism around Exim growth hinges largely on the DFC link to JNPT, Avendus is not very confident that the corridor link would materially improve rail market share, noting that dedicated freight corridor connectivity at Mundra and Pipavav ports did not trigger a meaningful shift from road transport.

Ankita Shah, vice president, Elara Capital, is cautious too, trimming volume assumptions with 8% exim and 11% domestic growth, and cutting the share price target to 520 from 599. The brokerage retained an “accumulate” call.

She remains hopeful that the commissioning of the Western DFC and JNPT will improve rail market share, although the gains from the shift in supply from road to rail are likely to unfold gradually.

Concor’s Exim market share fell to 53.9% in March 2026 from 55.2% in FY25, while domestic market share declined to 55.9% from 57.6%, Avendus highlighted. Concor is expected to benefit from steady exim growth driven by timetable services connecting the northern hinterland with key ports. Its domestic business is also likely to gain from new services, commodities and a strong terminal network, the brokerage said.

Also Read | Pulse of the Street: Falling crude emerges as lone silver lining for equities

The company plans to expand its network by 2028, targeting 100 terminals, 500 rakes (vs 423 in FY26) and 70,000 containers (vs 58,000 currently).

Avendus expects Exim and domestic revenue compound annual growth of 8% and 9%, respectively, during FY26-28, with Ebitda margin at around 21%.

Exim contributed 66% to the consolidated revenue from operations, while the rest came from domestic business. Exim revenue was largely flat at 1,502.27 crore, while domestic revenue fell 4% on year to 761.03 crore.

Bloomberg data showed the stock is currently trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 times, well below its five-year average multiple of 45 times.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Dipti Sharma

Dipti has spent nearly a decade happily knee-deep in the fast-moving, occasionally nerve-wracking, aRead more

nd always fascinating world of stock markets, tracking everything from sharp sell-offs to surprise rallies, and the narratives that drive them. She began her journalism journey at Informist, sharpened her market instincts at CNBC Digital and Moneycontrol, and is now charting new territory with Mint. Here, she is exploring new ground, bringing together sharp analysis, on-ground insights, and a keen eye for what really moves markets.<br><br>Before stepping into journalism, Dipti studied law and worked with a solicitor firm for close to three years, an experience that gave her a strong foundation in analytical thinking, contracts, and corporate structures. But the pull of markets and storytelling proved stronger, prompting a switch from law to journalism.<br><br>She writes about stocks and investments, but that’s only part of the story. Dipti also teams up with market experts to turn complex trends into sharp, easy-to-understand videos, occasionally peeks at deals and acquisitions, and regularly picks the brains of industry leaders. Somewhere between earnings calls, market swings, and boardroom chatter, she’s always looking for the next story that explains what’s really moving the markets.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsConcor fails to impress in Q4, but the Street isn't giving up just yet
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