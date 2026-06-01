Concor fails to impress in Q4, but the Street isn't giving up just yet

Container Corporation of India Ltd. (Concor) is drawing renewed interest from market participants despite a weak March-quarter performance and a near 10% year-to-date decline, as analysts expect the commissioning of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor link to Jawaharlal Nehru Port to accelerate a shift of cargo movement from road to rail.
Container Corporation of India Ltd. (Concor) is drawing renewed interest from market participants despite a weak March-quarter performance and a near 10% year-to-date decline, as analysts expect the commissioning of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor link to Jawaharlal Nehru Port to accelerate a shift of cargo movement from road to rail.
State-owned Concor, which runs a wide network of container terminals across the country, catering to both export-import (exim) and domestic cargo movement reported revenue from operations dropping by a percent to ₹2,263.30 crore in Q4FY26. Net profit slipped 12.4% on year to ₹262.65 crore.
State-owned Concor, which runs a wide network of container terminals across the country, catering to both export-import (exim) and domestic cargo movement reported revenue from operations dropping by a percent to ₹2,263.30 crore in Q4FY26. Net profit slipped 12.4% on year to ₹262.65 crore.
According to Bloomberg data, 13 brokerages have a ‘buy’ recommendation on Concor, while two have a ‘hold’ and five said ‘sell’.
Falling market share at Mundra, India's largest commercial port, and weak rail modal share remain key concerns for investors, though gains at Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT) have offered some relief. Some market participants attribute the stock's recent weakness to these challenges.
Key catalyst
Priyankar Biswas, Industrials & Logistics research analyst at JM Financial Institutional Securities, however, sees the commissioning of the long-awaited Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) connection to Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), expected in June, as a key near-term trigger for the market.
He said diesel prices have climbed nearly 8% since mid-May, a move that is expected to push up truck freight rates and make road transportation costlier. “Every ₹1 increase in diesel prices leads to a 1% rise in truck freight rates,” said Biswas.
The brokerage has an “add” rating with a target price of ₹500, saying the current share price below does not fully factor in the benefits of a modal shift from road to rail. The shares were currently around ₹463.85 apiece on the NSE.
The brokerage also noted that at 21 times FY28E P/E, the stock is trading at the lower end of its long-term valuation band.
Nuvama Institutional Equities upgraded its rating on the stock to ‘buy’ from ‘hold’ following the sharp price correction, but trimmed its target price to ₹570 from ₹600.
Nuvama sees the WDFC-JNPT linkage as a key catalyst, with management expecting the rail coefficient—the share of cargo moved by rail versus road—to rise from around 15% currently to 18-19% in FY27 and 30-35% over the next three years.
The project is expected to improve transit times and enable greater use of double-stack efficiencies, boosting rail's competitiveness against road transport. “Given 60% market share at JNPT, Concor is well placed to benefit from a structural change, in our opinion,” the brokerage said in its 26 May report.
Not all brokers are convinced. Avendus Spark Research kept a “reduce” rating with a ₹470 target, arguing Concor's FY27 guidance of 8% Exim growth and 15% domestic growth will be tough to achieve amid intense competition.
Though optimism around Exim growth hinges largely on the DFC link to JNPT, Avendus is not very confident that the corridor link would materially improve rail market share, noting that dedicated freight corridor connectivity at Mundra and Pipavav ports did not trigger a meaningful shift from road transport.
Ankita Shah, vice president, Elara Capital, is cautious too, trimming volume assumptions with 8% exim and 11% domestic growth, and cutting the share price target to ₹520 from ₹599. The brokerage retained an “accumulate” call.
She remains hopeful that the commissioning of the Western DFC and JNPT will improve rail market share, although the gains from the shift in supply from road to rail are likely to unfold gradually.
Concor’s Exim market share fell to 53.9% in March 2026 from 55.2% in FY25, while domestic market share declined to 55.9% from 57.6%, Avendus highlighted. Concor is expected to benefit from steady exim growth driven by timetable services connecting the northern hinterland with key ports. Its domestic business is also likely to gain from new services, commodities and a strong terminal network, the brokerage said.
The company plans to expand its network by 2028, targeting 100 terminals, 500 rakes (vs 423 in FY26) and 70,000 containers (vs 58,000 currently).
Avendus expects Exim and domestic revenue compound annual growth of 8% and 9%, respectively, during FY26-28, with Ebitda margin at around 21%.
Exim contributed 66% to the consolidated revenue from operations, while the rest came from domestic business. Exim revenue was largely flat at ₹1,502.27 crore, while domestic revenue fell 4% on year to ₹761.03 crore.
Bloomberg data showed the stock is currently trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 times, well below its five-year average multiple of 45 times.