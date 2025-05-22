CONCOR Q4 Results: Net profit falls 1.6% to ₹298.5 crore; 40% Dividend, 1:4 bonus issue declared

CONCOR Q4 Results: Net profit falls 1.6% to 298.5 crore; 40% Dividend, 1:4 bonus issue declared

Livemint
Published22 May 2025, 09:24 PM IST
Container Corporation of India reported a 1.6% fall in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, hurt by a revenue drop in its domestic cargo services.

The state-run rail logistics company's consolidated net profit fell to 2.99 billion rupees ($34.78 million) for the three months ending March 31, from 3.03 billion rupees a year ago.

Revenue from its domestic segment, which provides logistics services within India, shrunk about 10%, pushing down its overall revenue by 1.6% to 22.89 billion rupees.

