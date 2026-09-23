Concord Biotech 1:1 bonus issue: Jhunjhunwala family-backed pharma stock gains 50% in 6 months— record date, details

Concord Biotech bonus issue: The Gujarat-headquartered Concord Biotech Limited announced its maiden bonus issue after the board of directors approved the corporate action on Wednesday, September 23. The Jhunjhunwala family-backed biotech company has announced a 1:1 bonus issue.

Concord Biotech stock closed nearly 2% higher amid buzz around the corporate action. The company's scrip has surged close to 50.8% in six months.

Concord Biotech bonus issue The board of directors considered and approved the issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1, the company announced in its BSE filing on Wednesday. Every eligible shareholder will receive “bonus equity share of Re 1 each for every one fully paid-up equity share of Re 1 each”.

Concord Biotech bonus issue record date The company’s board is yet to finalise the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the bonus issue. Investors must own the stock before the record date to qualify for the corporate action.

Increase in authorised share capital Apart from the approval of the bonus issue, Concord Biotech’s board of directors also approved an “increase in authorised share capital of the company and consequent amendment to Clause V regarding authorised share capital of Memorandum of Association of the company”, as per the BSE filing.

The board increased the authorised share capital of the firm from “ ₹11 crore, divided into 11 crore equity shares of Re 1 each” to “ ₹22 crore divided into 22 crore shares of Re 1 each”. The board approved the creation of an additional “11 crore shares of Re 1”.

Concord Biotech share price trend The stock closed 1.87% higher at ₹1,559.20 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹16,311.76 crore on Wednesday, September 23. Its return on equity (ROE) stood at 17.7%. The stock has delivered close to 50% return in six months and around 16.6% return in 2026 so far.