Concord Biotech bonus issue sparks rally! Pharma stock jumps 6% on maiden share reward - Top things to know

Concord Biotech shares surged nearly 6% after announcing a bonus issue. The board will meet on September 23, 2026, to discuss issuing bonus shares to existing shareholders.

Sharmila Bhadoria
Updated21 Sep 2026, 03:54 PM IST
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Concord Biotech's board of directors is set to consider bonus issue this week. (AI image for representational purpose)
Concord Biotech's board of directors is set to consider bonus issue this week. (AI image for representational purpose)

Concord Biotech bonus issue: Shares of Concord Biotech Limited rallied nearly 6% during Monday’s trading session after the pharmaceutical major announced a crucial bonus issue update. The company’s board of directors are scheduled to meet and consider the corporate action this week.

This will be the first instance that the Gujarat-headquartered pharmaceutical company will issue bonus shares to its stock holders. Here are all the details of the Concord Biotech bonus issue.

Concord Biotech bonus issue

The company’s board of directors is set to meet on Wednesday, September 23, 2026. The board will inter-alia “to consider the proposal for declaration of bonus equity shares to the existing equity shareholders of the Company in accordance with the applicable provisions, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company.”

Bonus issue record date

The company will announce record date details related to bonus issue soon. Investors interested in the corporate action must own the stock before the record date to become eligible for the payout.

Concord Biotech share price trend

The company stock was trading 5.23% higher at 1572.05 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of 16,446.19 crore at 3:29 pm on Monday. The stock had touched an intraday high of 1,592.05 per share and an intraday low of 1,512.70 per share.

Concord Biotech share price history

The stock touched its 52-week high of 1,702.10 per share on September 19, 2025. The stock dipped to its 52-week low of 987.05 per share on April 2, 2026. It has a return on equity (ROE) of 17.72%. Its share price value has surged around 43.9% in six months, 19.4% in three months, and 17.58% in 2026 so far. The company stock has risen 7.06% in one year, and around 39.46% in two years.

The firm has reported a net profit of 61.19 crore in the June quarter of financial year 2026-27, against a net profit of 90.02 crore in the March quarter of FY26. Its net revenue declined to 260.52 crore in Q1FY27 against 325.89 crore in the March quarter of FY26. The company’s earnings per share (EPS) stood at 5.85 in Q1FY27 against 8.60 in Q4FY26.

Bonus IssueMarket CapitalisationConcord BiotechConcord Drugs
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