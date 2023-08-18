comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 18 2023 10:58:20
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 115.3 -0.65%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 439.35 -0.34%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 571.6 -0.09%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 215.7 -0.02%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 614.25 0.11%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Concord Biotech share price extends gain after listing at 21% premium. Buy, sell or hold?
Back

Concord Biotech share price extends gain after listing at 21% premium. Buy, sell or hold?

 2 min read 18 Aug 2023, 11:01 AM IST Asit Manohar

Concord Biotech share price opened at ₹900 apiece on BSE and NSE, logging ₹159 per share listing gain against the offer price of ₹705 to ₹741 per equity share

Concord Biotech share price may hit four digit figure in near term, believe stock market experts. (Photo: Concord Biotech Limited website)Premium
Concord Biotech share price may hit four digit figure in near term, believe stock market experts. (Photo: Concord Biotech Limited website)

Despite weak market sentiments, Concord Biotech share price opened at 900 apiece on both NSE and BSE, delivering over 21 per cent listing premium to the lucky allottees. The book build issue was offered at a price band of 705 to 741 per equity share and the issue had received strong response by investors as well. However, the newly listed stock surprised market observers further by extending its listing premium further.

On NSE, Concord Biotech share price opened at 900.05 apiece and went on to hit intraday high of 925.90 per share. Currently, Concord Biotech shares are quoting around 920 per share on NSE.

According to stock market experts, the stock is looking positive as there is nothing wrong with fundamentals of the stock. They said that allottees can hold the scrip for near term target of 1,000 maintaining stop loss at 860 whereas fresh entry is advised with same stop loss if the stock comes around 880 apiece levels.

Speaking on Concord Biotech IPO listing, Anubhuti Mishra, Equity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart said, “Concord Biotech Limited made its debut on the stock markets by going public at 900 per share, 21.46% higher than its IPO price of 741. Concord Biotech share listing is in line with expectations. The company's strong fundamentals and good subscription levels were positive factors for this."

Concord Biotech share price target

On suggestion to allottees after positive debut, Vaibhav Kaushik, Research Analyst at GCL Broking said, “Concord Biotech IPO was a candidate for four digit listing but due to weak stock market sentiments, it has listed at 900 apiece levels. Allottees are advised to hold the scrip for 1,000 target in near term maintaining stop loss at 860 per share levels."

On suggestion to those who missed to get company shares via allotment process, CL expert said, “Fresh entry is advised around 880 levels. However, in case it doesn't come below 900 and becomes available around 880, then one should look at other IPO and shares available in the market."

“In case Concord Biotech shares become available at 880, one should buy with stop loss at 860 levels for 1,000 apiece target," concluded Vaibhav Kaushik.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 18 Aug 2023, 11:01 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App