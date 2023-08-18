Concord Biotech share price extends gain after listing at 21% premium. Buy, sell or hold?2 min read 18 Aug 2023, 11:01 AM IST
Concord Biotech share price opened at ₹900 apiece on BSE and NSE, logging ₹159 per share listing gain against the offer price of ₹705 to ₹741 per equity share
Despite weak market sentiments, Concord Biotech share price opened at ₹900 apiece on both NSE and BSE, delivering over 21 per cent listing premium to the lucky allottees. The book build issue was offered at a price band of ₹705 to ₹741 per equity share and the issue had received strong response by investors as well. However, the newly listed stock surprised market observers further by extending its listing premium further.
