Concord Biotech share price surges 20% as Kotak upgrades the stock to an add
Concord Biotech share price: After suffering losses in the last four consecutive sessions, Concord Biotech shares vaulted 20 per cent to open at ₹1,670 on Wednesday, May 29, on BSE, defying weak market sentiment. The stock, however, pared gains and traded 7.14 per cent higher at ₹1491 apiece around 9:45 am. Equity benchmark Sensex was 0.33 per cent down at 74,920 at that time.
