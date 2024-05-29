Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Concord Biotech share price surges 20% as Kotak upgrades the stock to an add
BREAKING NEWS

Concord Biotech share price surges 20% as Kotak upgrades the stock to an add

Nishant Kumar

Concord Biotech share price vaulted 20 per cent to open at 1,670 on Wednesday, May 29, on BSE, defying weak market sentiment.

Mint Image

Concord Biotech share price: After suffering losses in the last four consecutive sessions, Concord Biotech shares vaulted 20 per cent to open at 1,670 on Wednesday, May 29, on BSE, defying weak market sentiment. The stock, however, pared gains and traded 7.14 per cent higher at 1491 apiece around 9:45 am. Equity benchmark Sensex was 0.33 per cent down at 74,920 at that time.

On Tuesday, May 28, the company held an earning call for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, with analysts. Following this, brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities upgraded the stock to an 'add' from a 'reduce', revising the fair value to 1,550, implying an 11 per cent upside potential.

Concord Biotech on May 23 reported a nearly 4 per cent year-on-year (YoY)consolidated profit of 95.02 crore for Q4FY24 against a profit of 91.50 crore in the same quarter of the last financial year.

Revenue from operations for the quarter under review rose 17 per cent YoY to 318.97 crore from 272.59 in Q4FY23.

Reacting to the company's Q4 results, the stock fell by about half a per cent in the next trading session on May 24. In the subsequent two sessions on May 27 and 28, the stock fell nearly 1 per cent and over 3 per cent, respectively.

(More to come

