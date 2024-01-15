Concord Control Systems: Your ticket to India's railway boom

The railway minister's upgrade initiative focuses on meeting evolving transportation needs and addressing long-term waiting lists. The goal is to boost the railway's modal share in freight from the current 26-27% to 40-45%, aligning with global commitments to reduce emission levels. The government's efforts include electrifying 90% of the railway network, with full electrification expected by early 2024, leading to the phase-out of diesel locomotive-hauled trains.