Conditions are ripe for a deep bear market

My concern is that this time could be more like 1973-1974. Just as then, the primary concern of the country is inflation, thanks to a war-related oil-price shock. Just as then, the inflationary shock took hold when the Fed had rates far too low given the scale of political stimulus for the economy. Just as then, favored stocks—the Nifty Fifty, now the FANGS and associated acronyms—had soared in prior years.