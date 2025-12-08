Confluent stock jumps over 29% on Wall Street today after IBM's $11 billion acquisition plan — Details here

US stocks today: California-based data streaming platform, Confluent, stock price jumped more than 29% during the intraday trading session on Wall Street on Monday, 8 December 2025, after the global tech giant, IBM, announced its $11 billion acquisition interest in the company.

IBM and Confluent entered into a definitive agreement where the companies aim to leverage their capabilities to expand their footprint in Artificial Intelligence (AI) amid the global AI development race.

IBM's $11 billion acquisition plan On Monday, 8 December 2025, US-based tech giant IBM announced its plan to acquire Confluent for $31 per share, amounting to a $11 billion enterprise value deal for all issued and outstanding common shares of the company.

IBM and Confluent “have entered into a definitive agreement under which IBM will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Confluent for $31 per share, representing an enterprise value of $11 billion,” said the company in its investor filing.

The potential acquisition deal will enable the end-to-end integration of applications, analytics, data systems and artificial intelligence (AI) agents to boost intelligence and resilience in hybrid cloud environments.

According to the deal specifications, IBM will acquire all the issued and outstanding shares of Confluent for $31 apiece in an all-cash transaction funded via cash in hand of the global tech giant.

IBM, in the official announcement, said that the transaction is expected to close by the middle of 2026.

Confluent stock price trend Confluent stock jumped more than 29% on Monday's Wall Street session to hit an intraday high of $29.88, compared to $23.14 at the previous US stock market close. As of 12:17 p.m. (EDT), the company's shares are trading 29.11% higher at $29.88, according to MarketWatch data.

Since the shares were listed in 2021, Confluent stock has lost more than 35% on the US stock market, and have dropped over 7% in the last one-year period. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the company's stock has given Wall Street investors 5.82% returns on their investment in 2025.

The shares of the company have gained 27.05% in the last one-month period, and are trading 32.93% higher in the last five market sessions on the US stock market.

Confluent shares hit their 52-week high level at $37.90, while the 52-week low level stood at $15.64, MarketWatch data shows. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at $8.09 billion as of the trading session on Monday, 8 December 2025.

