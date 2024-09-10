Congress accuses Sebi’s Madhabi Buch of making crores from M&M, ICICI, Dr Reddy and 3 more listed companies via Agora

Agora Advisory Pvt Ltd, owned by Madhabi Puri Buch, earned consultancy fees from listed companies including Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Pidilite Ltd, and Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, raising conflict-of-interest questions for Buch, the current chair of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

In a fresh attack on Buch Tuesday, the Congress party alleged that Agora earned ₹2.95 crore from these companies between 2016-17 and 2023-24. Notably, 88% of the payments came from the Mahindra group, which reportedly had certain pending matters before the capital markets regulator. Compounding the issue, Dhaval Buch, Madhabi’s spouse, was also consulting for the Mahindra group during this time.

Buch owns 99% of Agora Advisory. As per the Sebi (Employees' Service) Regulations, 2001, whole-time employees are prohibited from receiving benefits from external organizations. The rules also require Sebi members to disclose any professional, personal, financial, or family relationships with entities under the regulator's purview.

Mint couldn't verify if Madhabi Buch made these disclosures. Sebi did not respond to requests from comment.

Refuting the Congress' charges of impropriety, a Mahindra group spokesperson said, “We categorically state that we have not at any point requested Sebi for any preferential treatment. We maintain the highest standards of corporate governance. We consider these allegations false and misleading in nature.”

They clarified that the Mahindra Group hired Dhaval Buch in 2019 for his expertise in supply chain and sourcing, soon after he retired as Unilever's global chief procurement officer and that he spent most of his time at Bristlecone, a supply chain consulting subsidiary of Mahindra, where he is currently on the board.

Dhaval Buch “joined Mahindra Group almost three years before Ms. Madhabi Puri Buch was appointed as Sebi chairperson,” the spokesperson added.

To be sure, three of the five Sebi orders referenced in the Congress allegations do not pertain to the Mahindra group but to Kotak Mahindra Bank-owned companies. Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra group, ceased to be a promoter of Kotak Mahindra Bank in 2009. Also, none of the orders have also been passed by Madhabi Buch but by other Sebi officials.

In an emailed response to Mint, a Pidilite spokesperson said, “At Pidilite, we engage with multiple partners and consultants who are renowned professionals in their respective fields. As part of its routine requirements, the company had engaged Agora Advisory’s Dhaval Buch, a globally renowned supply chain and procurement professional, for his services in these areas. We further state that there have never been any cases from Sebi vis-à-vis Pidilite.”

These allegations against Madhabi Puri Buch are the latest in a series that started when US-based Hindenburg Research disclosed a show cause notice sent by Sebi to the short-seller regarding a case related to Adani Group (in connection with a Supreme Court-directed investigation on money trail within the group).

Hindenburg has also accused Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch of holding shares in an offshore fund, which in turn had seen investments from another offshore fund that is alleged to have been used by Vinod Adani, elder brother of billionaire Gautam Adani, as a vehicle to manipulate Adani Group firms’ share prices.

The Buchs and the Adani group have strenuously denied these allegations.

Earlier this week, the Congress accused Buch of drawing a ‘salary’ from her former employer ICICI Bank Ltd and its subsidiary ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co even after retiring from the private group in 2013 and joining Sebi. In an exchange notice, ICICI Bank denied paying a salary or granting stock options to Buch after her retirement, other than her retiral benefits.

