Consolidation in market likely to continue till December, says InCred Equities; lists top stocks and sectors
InCred Equities believes that the consolidation is likely to be sustained till December 2023, until the poll outcome in five major states is announced.
After an amazing bull run since April, the Indian market witnessed strong volatility and consolidation in the last few weeks. October has been a weak month so far for the equity market with the benchmark indices down around 4 percent till now on the back of the Middle East conflict, rise in bond yields, surge in crude prices, and foreign investors turning net sellers.
