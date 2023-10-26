After an amazing bull run since April, the Indian market witnessed strong volatility and consolidation in the last few weeks. October has been a weak month so far for the equity market with the benchmark indices down around 4 percent till now on the back of the Middle East conflict, rise in bond yields, surge in crude prices, and foreign investors turning net sellers.

Domestic brokerage house InCred Equities believes that this consolidation trend is likely to be sustained till December 2023 until the poll outcome of the five major states is announced. Assembly elections in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana will be held next month.

High interest rates getting prolonged globally and in India, as well as the Middle East geopolitical tension, will also keep the market in check, it added.

After December, the brokerage believes, that the macroeconomic resilience of India will attract investors with the forward Nifty50 P/E valuation below the 10-year mean level. It has maintained a Nifty50 March 2024F index target at 21,103, a 12 percent upside from the current levels.

"With the recent geopolitical tensions raising the index volatility, we feel the index will remain range-bound in the short term and will look for the festive season demand trend in Nov 2023 and assembly election results in early Dec 2023 to take a decisive trend. We maintain our Nifty-50 Index target of 21,103, by keeping our base-case, bull-case, and bear-case Nifty P/E targets at 20x,18x and 16x, respectively. We maintain the probability ratios at 50 percent for base-case, 30 percent for bull case and 20 percent for bear-case scenarios," it said.

View Full Image Source: InCred

Sector-wise ratings and stock ideas

The Nifty50 index has been flattish in recent months, where the outperformance favoured commodity, automobile and media sectors. However, the underperformance of major sectors like financial services and IT disappointed, noted the brokerage.

Moreover, midcaps and smallcaps continue to outperform the Nifty50 index, where the mid-cap index at a premium valuation is a cause of concern, it added.

The brokerage broadly maintained its sector ratings but initiated coverage on EMS (electronics manufacturing sector) with an ‘overweight’ rating.

In its coverage universe, the brokerage said that it continues to see more rating downgrades than upgrades. Upgrades include NMDC, Kajaria Ceramics and Vinati Organics while the downgrades comprise Adani Ports & SEZ, LTTS, Wipro, Mphasis, Voltas and Meghmani Finchem.

Considering the liquidity and short-term economic challenges, InCred noted that it will continue to favour largecaps. The sharp outperformance of mid- and largecaps is a cause of concern, where it feels the risk-reward ratio may not be favourable. So, it remains selective in the segment.

The brokerage has also maintained its stock list in the high-conviction category, with no addition/deletion in recent weeks. Here are its top conviction picks:

View Full Image Source: Incred

Key Trends

Macroeconomic indicators strengthen but areas of concern emerge

High-frequency data points on the Index of Industrial Production or IIP growth and corporate tax collection are impressive. Retail inflation easing in recent weeks, lower trade deficit and reduced probability of a recession in developed countries provide comfort. However, the monsoon rain shortfall and rising crude oil prices raise concerns over the sustainability of the economic momentum, noted the brokerage.

The GDP consensus growth upgrades continued to flow till the end of September 2023. The impact of rising crude oil prices on the government’s budget and the limitations in passing it on to the consumers, with five states going for Assembly Polls, are areas of concern, it warned. As per the Economic Survey report, a $10/bbl crude oil price hike is likely to impact GDP growth by 20 basis points (bps).

September quarter earnings (Q2FY24)

For the Sept 2023 quarter, Bloomberg consensus expects Nifty50 companies’ EPS growth at 23.4 percent YoY and flattish QoQ at ₹242. A strong 16 percent YoY EBITDA growth is expected to be driven by consumer discretionary, energy and building material sectors. However, a slow single-digit EBITDA growth is likely in the consumer staples, IT and healthcare sectors, stated InCred.

As regards to the 257 companies that have announced their 2QFY24 results to date (5 percent of its listed coverage universe), the PAT growth is 25 percent YoY, driven by an 18 percent YoY sales growth. However, the disappointment in results of big companies in the IT and banking sectors is an area of concern, it said. This has led to an around 1 percent cut in Bloomberg consensus EPS for FY24F in recent weeks, added the brokerage.

Investment Themes

Housing sales continue to scale a new high

New home sales scaled a historic high in the September 2023 quarter to clock a 36 percent YoY growth to 0.12 million units for top-8 cities, driven by the Mumbai and Pune region, highlighted the brokerage. Supply increased by 24 percent YoY, but lower than the demand for new units, it added.

Interestingly, InCred pointed out that the growth in sales of the premium segment remains significantly higher compared to that of other segments. It grew by over 30 percent QoQ in the Sept 2023 quarter as against a flattish trend in the most affordable housing segment. Additionally, rising property prices over the years have pushed the supply in this category to higher segments automatically. On the back of robust demand, there is an increase in residential prices across the bigger residential markets. Bengaluru witnessed the maximum appreciation in prices, to the tune of 155 percent YoY, mentioned the brokerage.

Increased new launches seem to be fulfilling customers’ requirements for projects with new amenities. The brokerage reiterated its housing theme investment idea and upgraded Kajaria Ceramics to an ADD rating.

Infrastructure/capex short-term weakness may be overcome soon

As per the brokerage, the Sept 2023 quarter’s new project announcements were disappointing, showing a 75 percent YoY dip to ₹1.22 lakh crore, a 20-year low. The sharp fall was due to the high base created by one-offs like big aircraft orders or state-sponsored investment summits driving big project announcements, which were absent in the Sept 2023 quarter, it explained. Also, the central government’s new investments declined by 68 percent QoQ and 72 percent YoY to ₹39,400 crore, ahead of a series of Assembly Elections scheduled in the Dec 2023 quarter, it added.

However, with the large order book backlog and strong tax buoyancy supporting the government’s medium-term capex program plan, it feels the short-term challenges will be successfully overcome. It expects healthy sales growth led by strong execution and pricing action, with an improved opening order book position and an overall aggregate revenue growth of 16 percent YoY (up 3 percent QoQ) for the companies in its coverage universe.

The government’s medium-term plans indicate infrastructure capex doubling for the period FY23-27F vs FY18-22, with equal weight in roads, railways, power and urban infrastructure. Similarly, the improving credit rating situation for corporate India and healthy capital markets aiding equity fundraising and M&A activity give hope of capex revival aided by the PLI scheme.

Under this theme, the brokerage has 'add' calls on Container Corp, KEC Intl, L&T, Thermax, and UltraTech Cement.

View Full Image Source: InCred

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of MintGenie. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!