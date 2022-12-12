With a market worth of ₹12,684.51 Cr, Sheela Foam Ltd. is a mid-cap company that specialises in consumer discretionary. Sheela Group, a market leader in polyurethane (PU) foam, has a national presence in PU foam production and has a flawless track record since 1971.

The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “In continuation of Voting Results & Scrutinizer's Report submitted vide our letter dated December 12, 2022 and pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that the Company has fixed Thursday, December 22, 2022 as the Record Date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for issuance of Bonus shares in the ratio of 1 (One) equity share of Rs. 5/- each for every 1 (One) equity share of Rs.5/- each held by the Members."

The shares of Sheela Foam Limited closed today at ₹2,581.20 apiece, up by 0.11% from the previous close of ₹2,578.40. The stock recorded a total volume of 7,955 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 7,505 shares. In the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 20.95% and on a YTD basis, it has fallen 20.28% so far in 2022. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹4,055.00 on (13-April-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹2,535.95 on (30-November-2022), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading at 36.34% below the 1 year high and 1.78% above 1 year low.

For the quarter ended September 2022 or Q2FY23, the company posted a promoter shareholding of 72.95%, FIIs stake of 3.16% vs 3.11% in Q1FY23, DIIs stake of 22.73% vs 22.84% in Q1FY23 and public shareholding of 1.14% vs 1.10% in Q1FY23. As per the data of Trendlyne, mutual funds have decreased holdings in Sheela Foam from 22.57% to 22.51% in Sep 2022 quarter. At today's closing price the stock was seen trading below the 5 days, 10 days, 12 days, 20 days, 26 days, 50 days, 100 days and 200 days Exponential Moving Average (EMA).

