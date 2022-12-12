Consumer durable stock declares record date for 1:1 bonus shares: Do you own?1 min read . Updated: 12 Dec 2022, 09:45 PM IST
With a market worth of ₹12,684.51 Cr, Sheela Foam Ltd. is a mid-cap company that specialises in consumer discretionary. Sheela Group, a market leader in polyurethane (PU) foam, has a national presence in PU foam production and has a flawless track record since 1971.