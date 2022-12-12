Consumer durable stock declares record date for 1:1 bonus shares: Do you own?

The shares of Sheela Foam Limited closed today at ₹2,581.20 apiece, up by 0.11% from the previous close of ₹2,578.40. The stock recorded a total volume of 7,955 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 7,505 shares. In the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 20.95% and on a YTD basis, it has fallen 20.28% so far in 2022. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹4,055.00 on (13-April-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹2,535.95 on (30-November-2022), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading at 36.34% below the 1 year high and 1.78% above 1 year low.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}