Consumer durable stock Rushil Decor declares 1:10 stock split after 25% rally in one year
Rushil Decor stock split 2024: The company board is yet to declare stock split record date
Stock split 2024: In a significant move, the board of directors of Rushil Decor Ltd has declared a stock split in a 1:10 ratio. This means that the company shares, currently valued at ₹10 per share, will be subdivided into ten equity shares of face value of Re 1 per share. The decision was made during a discussion on the unaudited Q4 results for 2024. This strategic move has already shown its positive effect, with Rushil Decor shares experiencing a surge in buying interest in the early morning session. The share price opened on a positive note, reaching an intraday high of ₹334 apiece on NSE, marking a rise of over 6 percent on Monday.
