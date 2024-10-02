Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Consumer Durables, Auto, FMCG, PSU among top 5 index outperformers during first Half FY25

Consumer Durables, Auto, FMCG, PSU among top 5 index outperformers during first Half FY25

Ujjval Jauhari

  • Indian Stock Market: The first half of FY25 has seen the Benchmark Nifty-50 index gain 14.91% . However Nifty Consumer Durables Index , Auto Index, FMCG index, PSE Index and Pharma index are the top 5 outperformers having gained up to 34%.

Indian Stock Market - Top five index gainers during H1FY25

Indian Stock Markets: The first half of FY25 has seen the Benchmark Nifty-50 index gain 14.91% . Against these handsome returns given by the benchmark, Nifty Consumer Durables Index , Nifty Auto Index, Nifty FMCG index, Nifty PSE Index and Nifty Pharma index are the top 5 outperformers.

Key outperformers

Nifty Consumer Durables Index with gains of 34.35% during the first six months of FY25 stands as the largest gainer . The Consumer Durables index is followed by the Nifty Auto index that with gains of 26.38% stands as the second largest gainer and another key outperformer to gains recorded by the Nifty.

The consumer durables manufacturers saw strong sales during first half. As strong summer season sales lifted performance of cooling products and appliance , there is some improvement rural demand that helped. The declining input costs also have lifted earnings.

For Auto companies , the pick up in Two wheelers demand has led to strong gains while other segments also see good prospects.

Stocks in Fast Moving Consumer Goods and those amongst the Public Sector Enterprises also have seen significant gains leading Nifty FMCG index and Nifty PSE index to be third and the fourth largest gainers. Nifty FMCG index gains of 21.62% have led its returns significantly outperformer returns by the Nifty 50-Index.

FMCG companies are benefitting from some rise in rural demand that can improve further led by good monsoon season.

Nifty PSE index on the other hand that has risen 21.45% during April-September'2024 period, closely follows gains made by the Nifty FMCG Index and has been another significant outperformer .

The Indian Pharmaceutical companies have seen significant gains led by their improved earnings outlook. The new and large product launches in the US, worlds largest healthcare market while have led to significant rise in profits, the Domestic market also remains strong.

Other key index gainers

Meanwhile other outperformer indices include Nifty Healthcare Index, Nifty Metals, Nifty IT index that have also seen gains of 19-21% during first half.

Realty , commodities and Financials also have seen gains of 15-17% , slightly outperforming gains by the Nifty-50 index.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
