Consumer focused stocks fall sharply as markets slump over 3% on covid fears

Gaurav Garg, head of research, CapitalVia Global Research said, “The market opened with a gap down due to concerns about rising covid cases in the country and fears of lockdown in some states weighed on sentiment throughout most of the sector. US markets closed on a flat note last Friday. Asian markets were trading mostly in red. Indian markets tried to gain some momentum in the early hours of the market, but with the benchmark index breaching 14,500 mark, the selling pressure witnessed further."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}